Arizona PSPRS Trust Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $59.17 and a 52-week high of $98.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

