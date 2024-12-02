Arizona PSPRS Trust Purchases Shares of 31,200 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS INDA opened at $54.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

