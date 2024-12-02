Arosa Capital Management LP Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Arosa Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Ameresco comprises about 2.3% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arosa Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Ameresco worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameresco by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 51.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Ameresco stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

