ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $30.19 Million Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,261 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $96.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.33. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,298. The trade was a 23.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $422,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,519. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,098,795 shares of company stock valued at $205,184,931. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

