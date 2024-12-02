Arrowroot Family Office LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.99 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

