Arrowroot Family Office LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,177.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 776,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after buying an additional 715,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,726,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $95.17 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $116.29. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

