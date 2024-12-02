Arrowroot Family Office LLC Sells 141 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $382.66 and a 12-month high of $515.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $496.13 and a 200-day moving average of $479.38.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

