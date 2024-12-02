Arrowroot Family Office LLC Takes $204,000 Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

