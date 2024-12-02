Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 9,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,963. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

