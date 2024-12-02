Arthedge Capital Management LLC Sells 49,300 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthedge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 14.4% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arthedge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. This represents a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.66.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $128.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.74, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

