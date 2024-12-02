Arvin Capital Management LP Grows Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Arvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for about 4.9% of Arvin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arvin Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of XPO worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in XPO by 595.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

