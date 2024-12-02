Ascent Group LLC Buys 18,884 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

