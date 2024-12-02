Ascent Group LLC Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $270.97 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.71 and a 52-week high of $272.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $239.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

