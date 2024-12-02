Ascent Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,986 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

