Asset Entities Inc. Acquires 50% Ownership Interest in Adaptation Rights for “One Step Closer: From Xero to #1: Becoming Linkin Park” Literary Work

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) announced on December 2, 2024, that the company has entered into a Purchase Agreement with Jeff Blue, granting the company a 50% ownership interest in the film, TV, streaming, and other media adaptation rights to the literary work titled “One Step Closer: From Xero to #1: Becoming Linkin Park.” This agreement was officially executed on November 25, 2024.
The Purchase Agreement specifies several conditions precedent for the acquisition, including the approval of the chain-of-title to the literary work by Asset Entities Inc. and the submission of necessary tax forms and other documents for payment processing. As per the terms outlined in the agreement, Jeff Blue, the owner of the work, will receive a payment of $120,000 within five business days following the satisfaction of these conditions. Additionally, an additional payment of $40,000 will be made to Jeff Blue for creating a screenplay, with specific payment milestones.
The full details of the Purchase Agreement are available as Exhibit 10.1 in the company’s recent SEC filing.
Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) is an emerging growth company per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933. The company, based in Nevada, operates under the ticker symbol ASST on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.
For further information, the complete filing can be accessed on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.
No financial statements were included in this report.
END
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Asset Entities’s 8K filing here.
Asset Entities Company Profile
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asset Entities
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- NVIDIA Invested in These 2 AI Stocks, Should You?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Contrarian Play: Why Workday Stock Is a Buy After Guidance Cut
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Superstores to eCommerce Sales: Walmart Parties Like It’s 1999