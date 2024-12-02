Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Update

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.