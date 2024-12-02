Athos Capital Ltd Boosts Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PlayAGS comprises approximately 0.4% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 193.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

AGS opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.61 million, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PlayAGS

About PlayAGS

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.