Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Stake Raised by Biglari Sardar

Biglari Sardar raised its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Trading Down 2.6 %

Atlantic American Company Profile

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Atlantic American Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

