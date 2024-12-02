Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Stake Raised by Biglari Sardar

Biglari Sardar raised its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAME
Atlantic American Trading Down 2.6 %
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.