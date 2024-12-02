Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires 119,748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 954.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,748 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 10.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RSP stock opened at $187.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.87 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

