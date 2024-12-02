Atlas Wealth LLC Buys 172 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,081,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

