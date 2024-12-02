Atlas Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlas Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $825,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after buying an additional 304,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,049,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,301,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,855 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,793,000 after buying an additional 421,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.