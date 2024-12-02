Atom Investors LP Acquires 15,251 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 404.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 352.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $175.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $176.75.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

