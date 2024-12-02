Atom Investors LP Has $3.64 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

PLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

