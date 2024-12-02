Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 70,545 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Atom Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $198.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

