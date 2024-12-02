Atom Investors LP Sells 2,119 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $249.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average is $213.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $154.38 and a one year high of $254.31. The firm has a market cap of $703.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

