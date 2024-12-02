Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $80.13 million, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

