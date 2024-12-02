Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($8.99) price objective on the stock.

ATG stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 536 ($6.78). 660,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,313. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 638 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

