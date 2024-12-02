Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($8.99) price objective on the stock.
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
ATG stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 536 ($6.78). 660,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,313. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 638 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 471.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 1.29.
About Auction Technology Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What are earnings reports?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.