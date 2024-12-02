Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,385,186 shares of company stock worth $963,206,365 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $743.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $92.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

