Azora Capital LP Invests $28.56 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,562,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.5% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $104,811,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $149.52. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

