Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 228.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $216.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.87. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $230.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

