Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Baidu Trading Up 0.3 %

BIDU stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. Baidu has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $120.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. China Renaissance cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

