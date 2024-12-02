Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,913 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.25% of Equinix worth $214,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $981.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $902.59 and a 200 day moving average of $833.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,979.08. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

