Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$80.14 and last traded at C$79.88, with a volume of 1256528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.1 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.14. The firm has a market cap of C$98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.