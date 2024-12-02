Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $345.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.39, a PEG ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

