Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.69 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

