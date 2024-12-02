Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,647 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $74.85 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.