Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 412.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

