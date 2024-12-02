Beck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

D stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

