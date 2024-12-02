Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $52.61 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

