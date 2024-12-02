Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $194,000 in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 278,666 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $3,505,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,516 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 879.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 116,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

