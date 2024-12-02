Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NEE stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

