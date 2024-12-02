Bellevue Group AG Increases Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDYA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $27.36 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

