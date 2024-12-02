Bellevue Group AG Sells 5,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,885,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $20.11 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $119.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

