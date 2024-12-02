Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.33

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BENPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.331 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Dogs of Tech: 3 Semiconductor Stocks Set for a 2025 Rebound
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Home Improvement Leaders Building Momentum for Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.