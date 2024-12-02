Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $30.67 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1,940.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,895 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $92.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,946 shares of company stock worth $20,683,305 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

