Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $37.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2,658.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,481 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPYG opened at $87.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

