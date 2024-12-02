Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $43.48 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 941.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Water Works worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after buying an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 201.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.94 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Water Works

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

