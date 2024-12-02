Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 237,643 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 282,908.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,643 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,630.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,943,000 after buying an additional 2,091,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5,824.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).