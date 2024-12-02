Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2,184.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock worth $11,666,756. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 0.2 %

Equinix stock opened at $981.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $902.59 and a 200 day moving average of $833.34. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.