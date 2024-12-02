Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,399,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 3.70% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $476.19 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.88 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

